5 Of The Best Digital Cameras For Travel (According To Users)
Photography is a great hobby to pick up, especially if you're constantly traveling. Being on the move, visiting different landmarks, and taking in the many breathtaking sights presents countless opportunities to snap photos. There are many phone cameras out there that are truly exceptional at capturing these views, but it can be fun getting to know a designated camera, too. After all, there are some camera features that'll never make it to phones, so if you want the most tools and features at your disposal, going with a camera is a great choice.
Naturally, if you want to get ahold of a camera, you have a lot of choices to consider. The biggest is the eternal debate over whether a film or digital camera is right for you. However, beyond that, there are even more choices to make. For instance, if you elect to go with a digital camera, there are numerous brands, price points, features, and other elements to weed through. If you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by it all and need some guidance, you can always hop online and consult the masses, specifically those who've been in your position.
Of all the digital cameras on the market, there are tons that are recommended by users for travel. Here are a few of the standout examples that photographers swear by, and why.
The Fujifilm X100 Series
A staple of the camera scene, Fujifilm has produced a host of excellent cameras throughout the years. To many, it's best known for its film-based efforts, as it produces film cameras as well as a few different types of film. At the same time, it has made waves with its digital offerings, with those under the Fujifilm X100 Series designation proving especially popular for travel photography. "It is easy to carry, has a 40mp processor and takes fantastic photos. With the 40mp processor you can shoot images capable of printing large print sizes at 300dpi," said Redditor u/IndyTaper of their experience using an X100VI while vacationing.
In another Reddit thread, a now-deleted user suggested that the Fujifilm X100T is prime for travel photography, even sharing some impressive shots and voicing support for the camera's fixed focal length. Others online have given the X100 series glowing reviews, too. Over on Fstoppers, the X100F garnered loads of praise for its compact size, responsive autofocus, and customization options — all major benefits when taking pictures on the move and in different environments. "If you're looking to improve on your phone's portrait ability while traveling and on the go, the X100V delivers fantastic results," reads a portion of Trail to Peak's positive and thorough X100V review, which referred to it as "the ultimate travel camera."
With all of that said, it should be pointed out that Fujifilm's X100 Series cameras are nowhere near cheap. They can cost well over $1,000 with accessories running into the hundreds, so buying one is definitely a substantial investment. Evidently, though, many feel it's a worthy one.
The Nikon Z Series
Much like Fujifilm, Nikon is a trusted and celebrated camera manufacturer, having won over photographers amateur and professional alike with its models. Alongside its film photography options, it has plenty for those looking to go digital, and a few standout cameras to offer those looking to travel. The internet is full of testimonials recommending the Nikon Z Series. On the Nikon ZFC, Redditor u/limpleaf said, "It's quite affordable, it fits on my side bag and I like how light and discrete it is." In the same thread, u/KidElder recommended the Z6, thanks in large part to its low-light photography capabilities.
There's plenty of further evidence online that the Nikon Z Series are worthy travel cameras. On The Travel Blog, the Z6 camera was shown to capture some stunning shots of Madeira, successfully enduring some extreme weather conditions to do so. "The Z50 is a mirrorless camera, meaning it's compact in size and more lightweight than most DSLR brothers. For a travel camera particularly, the small size and weight is definitely something you will appreciate," the Flight to Somewhere review of the Z50 shared, noting that the lens kit and the camera's appeal for both seasoned and inexperienced photographers makes it a fine choice, particularly on a trip.
To top it all off, while many Nikon Z Series cameras are expensive, there are some solid models below $1,000. Overall, if you're looking for a quality travel camera without breaking the bank, this line can deliver.
The Canon EOS R Series
Despite being one of the biggest names in photography, Canon is no longer investing in film. Thus, it has put all of its focus into its digital models, finding tremendous success along the way. For example, the Canon EOS R Series — the line responsible for the cutting-edge Canon EOS R5 Mark II — has served countless photographers well, including those who have an affinity for snapping quality pictures while traveling. "Canon R50 with 18-150mm is exactly what you're looking for, it's an insanely compact, lightweight and capable rig at a very reasonable price, especially if you buy from Canon refurbished," wrote u/mostlyharmless71 in a thread about vacation camera recommendations.
In a Reddit conversation started by u/DonneRR, the Canon EOS R5 got a lot of love as an on-the-move camera that could turn in great work with a range of lens setups. Meanwhile, Engadget's in-depth look at the EOS R8 concluded it to be a strong traveling companion that novice photographers could work wonders with. "It offers impressive image quality and is great for content creators, too," the publication wrote. Nomadic Fare gave the EOS R high praise, citing its compact size, autofocus, vibrant color, and 4K recording capabilities as strong points.
If you're interested in exploring the Canon EOS R Series, just know there's a range of price points to get in at. Some camera bodies run for thousands of dollars, while others can cost only a few hundred, so you have some room to explore what you want performance-wise while also considering what can fit in your budget.
The Panasonic Lumix Series
Throughout the years Panasonic has provided camera models designed for a wide swath of photography styles. This is perhaps no better exemplified than through the Panasonic Lumix line, which contains simpler point-and-shoot cameras alongside more involved and settings-heavy DSLRs. Naturally, several of these models have been considered among users as excellent for travel photography. Michael Fil wrote as much about the Lumix ZS200D on his blog, explaining that elements like the autofocus, size, maneuverability, and image output make it the "Best Travel Compact Camera in 2024."
"Though not as small as others, is easy to shoot with, has a very sharp 25-400 eq lens, and took great photos on three continents," commented Reddit user u/3-2-1_liftoff on the Lumix FZ1000. Others mentioned the Lumix GX9 as a great budget option. Meanwhile, user gohunter on the Digital Photography Review forum endorsed the Lumix GX80 as a strong "holiday camera," asserting that it goes far beyond ever-advancing smartphone cameras and doesn't disappoint in terms of image quality. Rtings.com ranked the Panasonic Lumix S5 II among the brand's best models of 2025, with its review praising its suitability for travel and landscape photography.
Like comparable digital camera lines, Panasonic Lumix cameras come at a range of higher and lower end price points.
The Olympus OM-5
Olympus has a long history in cameras, though it's understandable if you didn't realize it was still on the scene. Olympus transferred its imaging business to Japan Industrial Partners in 2020, and cameras were rebranded under the OM System title. Despite the name change the quality of these cameras has endured. For proof of this, look no further than a camera that comes highly recommended for travel, the Olympus, or OM System, OM-5, which has numerous users singing its praises. Sam's Photo Gallery features a thorough review of the camera, asserting that its lightweight nature, wide selection of lenses, and stabilization make it perfect for travel, wildlife, and landscape photographers.
"The OM-5 weight, weather sealing and features has made it perfect for my needs," said u/the__governor_ on Reddit in a thread about their experience backpacking with the OM-5. U/Mcjoshin concurred that the OM-5 is prime for backpacking, noting its weather sealing as a standout reason why. A B&H Photo review also touted this, as well as several other major selling points. "Designed with an eye on travel, the OM SYSTEM OM-5, plus the 40-150mm f/4 lens, makes a lightweight and compact powerhouse pair that allows for fantastic image quality without the size and weight of other kinds of digital cameras," the review concluded.
The OM-5 isn't cheap, and tends to cost above $1,000, though can be often found in the sales.
The methodology behind these choices
If you're serious about photography, travel, and the intersection of the two, you want solid travel camera recommendations, and that's what we sought to deliver here with a combination of amateur and professional users' camera reviews, from a variety of sources.
Whether you travel regularly or only once in a while, you want the images capturing your experience to be clear, crisp, and exactly to your stylistic liking. These cameras were selected for their ability to turn out solid work, with size, weight, maneuverability, and ease of use other key components for a travel camera. Digital cameras can get pricey, so it's crucial to know what you're getting into before buying one and setting off on your next adventure. With these cameras you'll have a blast on your trip, and capture plenty of quality images to show for it.