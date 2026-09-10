DeWalt Recently Released A Silicone Mat To Help Protect & Organize Your Workbench

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Among the major power tool manufacturers, DeWalt is known for producing devices that are as innovative as they are powerful and durable. The brand does make products other than power tools, however, and it recently released one that might be of interest to any worksite pro or DIYer looking for a good way to preserve the surface of their workbench.

That product is a heavy-duty Silicone Workbench Mat that does more than just protect the surface beneath from the sort of damage one might regularly see from things like power tools, nuts, bolts, screws, and all of the other must-have accessories from DeWalt. The silicone mat measures 18 inches by 48 inches, making it big enough to cover most workbenches used at home or on a job. It also measures 3 millimeters deep, providing plenty of cushion for heavier devices that might find their way onto your work top.

As the mat is made from silicone, it should be durable enough to handle the everyday dings it'll endure on the job. It should also make it easy to clean when messes invariably happen. Plus, the silicone mat is both waterproof and heat-resistance up to 935 degrees Fahrenheit. The mat also has five integrated storage stations for all of those fasteners and accessories that have a tendency to roll away. If you check the mat's left and right borders, you'll even find built-in rulers in both SAE and metric measurements.