3 SUVs That Made A Splash In 2026 (So Far)

As automotive journalists, we have tended to settle into an irritating pattern, especially in the past few years. We'd personally put the mark around the mid-2010s, when many vehicles were facelifted, including — from memory — the Toyota Land Cruiser, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Camry, Ford F-150, and a few others. The new vehicles came, did a nice, polite little lap of the press circuit, and were then shoved into obscurity. This pattern continues to this day. However, there are times when a new model — or an old model undergoing a refresh — makes waves in the industry.

The catch here is that the needle can be moved for reasons good, bad, and sometimes baffling. 2026 has been a particularly interesting year on this front. On the one hand, we have a land yacht that has hoovered up industry awards now that the engine has been given the boot. And on the other hand, we have America's most popular SUV (of all time, might we add) tanking in sales by 40% year over year.

Others have just outright defied gravity, posting sales figures so astronomical that you have to read them twice. So, with all that said, here are five SUVs that made a splash in 2026, for reasons good, bad, and something in between.