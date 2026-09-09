3 SUVs That Made A Splash In 2026 (So Far)
As automotive journalists, we have tended to settle into an irritating pattern, especially in the past few years. We'd personally put the mark around the mid-2010s, when many vehicles were facelifted, including — from memory — the Toyota Land Cruiser, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Camry, Ford F-150, and a few others. The new vehicles came, did a nice, polite little lap of the press circuit, and were then shoved into obscurity. This pattern continues to this day. However, there are times when a new model — or an old model undergoing a refresh — makes waves in the industry.
The catch here is that the needle can be moved for reasons good, bad, and sometimes baffling. 2026 has been a particularly interesting year on this front. On the one hand, we have a land yacht that has hoovered up industry awards now that the engine has been given the boot. And on the other hand, we have America's most popular SUV (of all time, might we add) tanking in sales by 40% year over year.
Others have just outright defied gravity, posting sales figures so astronomical that you have to read them twice. So, with all that said, here are five SUVs that made a splash in 2026, for reasons good, bad, and something in between.
Cadillac Escalade IQ
In our review of the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, we found that it upheld the nameplate's legacy of excess and was, overall, a lovely car to drive. The 2026 Escalade IQ has been absolutely garlanded with awards. We won't list every single award the car got — that could be its own article — but the big ones include Nobleman magazine's SUV of the year and Cars.com's best luxury car of 2026 award. And to top it off, the model also won the MotorTrend Car of the Year award.
And for those looking for something slightly more manageable in price and size, you have the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, which doesn't have any main competitors yet. It is one of the longest cars on the market, at 224.3 inches, so it's very imposing. It seats seven passengers across three rows and has all the tech you could ever want. The dashboard is dominated by a single 55-inch screen that is split into sections for the front passenger, infotainment, and digital driver display. To top it off, the car can achieve up to 465 miles of range on a single charge, deliver 750 hp, and hit 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds.
Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 has displaced the legendary F-150 as the best-selling passenger vehicle in America. However, for 2026, the entire lineup has become hybrid-only. In 2025, the RAV4 sold 479,288 units, and 475,193 in 2024, while Toyota has sold only 121,605 RAV4 units through May of 2026. While exact month-by-month percentages are hard to verify, Car and Driver reports a decline of approximately 40% compared to the same period in 2025.
The reason is attributed to overwhelming demand issues and a lack of production capacity. For a bread-and-butter model, this decline is absolutely chaotic and could seriously affect the Japanese automaker's bottom line at year-end unless something is done to remedy the situation, pronto. However, with only four months left in the calendar year, we'd be hard-pressed to see a massive turnaround — but let's see, we could be made to eat our words yet.
The base 2026 Toyota RAV4 comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 236 hp and has a base MSRP of $31,900. A destination freight charge of $1,595 is added to the base MSRP. Standard driver aids include lane-keep assist, dynamic radar cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, and other handy features.
Subaru Outback
Next up, we have an SUV that comes to us from America's second-favorite blue oval company. We're talking, of course, about Subaru and its Outback — which has long been a favorite among the car enthusiast community. The nameplate carries legacy, and the model has long had that go-anywhere ruggedness that people have come to know and love. However, the car has recently undergone a major redesign and community opinion will be divided.
For starters, the car's overall shape has changed; where it was previously much more wagon-like, the model now looks more like a traditional crossover SUV. For instance, Car and Driver has outright reclassified the Outback as an SUV, no longer grouping it with wagons.
For 2026, the Subaru Outback ships with a 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder motor that makes 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque on the base model. It seats five passengers across two rows and has a base MSRP of $34,995. To this base MSRP, a freight fee of $1,450 will be added, bringing the starting price to $36,445. Cruise control, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate, AWD, and more are standard amenities even on the base trims; it's refreshing to see Subaru not take the stingy base-model route.