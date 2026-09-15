Brembo's Ultra-Powerful New Calipers Were Built For America's Biggest Trucks

American vehicles are getting heavier. According to the EPA, the average new vehicle in the U.S. in 2024 weighed 4,354 lbs, which is the heaviest average ever recorded.

The weight difference between pickups and passenger cars is also increasing. In 1975, the average new sedan or wagon was 46 lbs heavier than the average pickup. By 2024, the tables had long since turned, and pickups were around 1,700 lbs heavier than passenger cars on average.

Bringing all of that weight to a stop requires increasingly beefy brakes, and Brembo has now stepped in to provide them. The company recently unveiled its new Boldika brake calipers, which will debut on the new Chevrolet Silverado EV RST Stars and Steel Edition. It says that these new six-piston calipers are the most powerful that it has ever built for passenger vehicles (which includes the Silverado EV RST Stars and Steel Edition, in this context), with more than 8,500Nm (6,269 pound-feet) of braking torque.

Boldika is a brand-new venture for Brembo, which has never made calipers specifically for heavy-duty trucks and large SUVs before. They're made from a combination of aluminum and cast-iron components, with the former reducing weight compared to an entirely cast-iron caliper. Their new three-piece construction also helps improve rigidity, while Brembo's integrated Enesys technology is designed to cut drag to zero, lengthening pad life.