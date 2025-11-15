Why Does Every Formula 1 Team Use Brembo Brakes?

Every Formula 1 season, several companies usually step up to supply vehicle parts and components to the many talented teams that compete in the races. Among these is Italian manufacturer Brembo, whose brakes have earned a reputation as some of the best in slot when it comes to reliable extreme stopping power and precision on the F1 track.

All Formula 1 racing teams use these brakes today, not only because of their reliability and potency but also because of their high level of customization, which allows each team to choose brake setups that favor their racing style. Given the amount of work these brakes do, the technology used to make them is also quite different from that used to produce commercial brakes. Every aspect, from the materials chosen to how they are assembled, is state-of-the-art.

As you would expect, a few companies worldwide can achieve the level of precision needed to make these brakes, Brembo being high on that list. It has a long history in Formula 1, which has provided ample opportunities to develop, test, and refine braking solutions over the decades. Today, teams will gravitate toward the company's products because of this proven success, which, when combined with the potency of its braking systems, makes Brembo one of the best bets. Let's talk about it.