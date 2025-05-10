Why Do F1 Cars Have Jagged Windshields? Here's What They're For

There's no denying that Formula One cars are among some of the most sophisticated vehicles on earth. Something about these fast machines speaks to every human being, even new fans still learning the basics of Formula 1 Racing. There are now many more ways to experience this exhilarating world, from televised or in-person racing on Sundays to YouTube highlights and the Netflix series "Drive to Survive." As a result, there has been a steady increase in the number of people who appreciate the on-track competition as well as the advanced engineering of the cars.

Modern F1 cars go well over 200 miles per hour, thanks to their aerodynamic design and 1,000-horsepower turbo-hybrid V6 engines. One small part that helps drivers and cars go that fast is the barely-noticeable windscreen mounted between the protective halo and steering wheel. The jagged edges of the small plastic windshield help disrupt airflow before it reaches the driver's pod. This reduces wind buffeting in the cockpit and helps channel air to the rear wing. The aerodynamic effects of this small part can be significant and translate to better cornering and higher top speeds, but how exactly is this achieved?