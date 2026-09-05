'You've Seen The Abuse': Florida Announces Ban On Flock Cameras On State Highways
The Flock brand of security equipment has become equal parts ubiquitous and controversial in recent months. While many U.S. states and towns signed license agreements to have numerous Flock-branded devices put up, public response has been predominantly negative due to concerns of privacy violations and misuse of collected data. Some communities are fed up with Flock's ubiquity, with the state of Florida in particular deciding to remove its cameras and license plate readers from its highways.
In a formal memorandum released by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the state government announced the formal revocation of Flock's permits, specifically for license plate readers operating on Florida state highways. The devices will be removed from the highways, and no further permits will be issued for new ones. To clarify, this is not a blanket ban on all Flock hardware operating in the entire state, merely on Flock license plate readers that were previously installed on the right-of-ways on highways, or the small strips of land present on the sides or centers of state-owned roads. Private citizens may still use Flock devices like cameras on their personal property.
License plate readers are banned from state right-of-ways
In a public statement, the current chief operating officer of the FDOT, Will Watts, explained his reasoning for this decision, citing "concerning reports of misuse, data privacy concerns, and surveillance schemes" in the usage of Flock-branded devices in and out of Florida. He said that this move is necessary to preserve Floridians' general quality of life, as well as ensure their right to privacy.
These concerns echo similar grievances recently raised by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who spoke on the matter during an appearance on the Real America's Voice podcast. "These cameras that are out there now — who's to say they're only doing the license plate?" he said. "Now, they say that. I think it's capturing people in their cars. I think it's capturing way more information than they're letting on. And you've seen the abuse."
These assertions are not without merit; since last year, state and local governments around the United States have been cancelling their Flock contracts, while cities work to disable or otherwise hinder installed cameras. There have also been confirmed cases of abuse of Flock technology, such as a Kentucky police officer having recently been arrested after using Flock systems to stalk an ex-girlfriend.
In response to the FDOT's decision, Flock released a public statement calling for legislation and guardrails rather than blanket bans, while highlighting its products' benefits. "Flock's technology is an important public safety tool for law enforcement agencies across Florida, helping officers solve serious crimes, find missing people, recover stolen vehicles, and support safer communities," the company said.