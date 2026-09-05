'You've Seen The Abuse': Florida Announces Ban On Flock Cameras On State Highways

In a public statement, the current chief operating officer of the FDOT, Will Watts, explained his reasoning for this decision, citing "concerning reports of misuse, data privacy concerns, and surveillance schemes" in the usage of Flock-branded devices in and out of Florida. He said that this move is necessary to preserve Floridians' general quality of life, as well as ensure their right to privacy.

These concerns echo similar grievances recently raised by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who spoke on the matter during an appearance on the Real America's Voice podcast. "These cameras that are out there now — who's to say they're only doing the license plate?" he said. "Now, they say that. I think it's capturing people in their cars. I think it's capturing way more information than they're letting on. And you've seen the abuse."

These assertions are not without merit; since last year, state and local governments around the United States have been cancelling their Flock contracts, while cities work to disable or otherwise hinder installed cameras. There have also been confirmed cases of abuse of Flock technology, such as a Kentucky police officer having recently been arrested after using Flock systems to stalk an ex-girlfriend.

In response to the FDOT's decision, Flock released a public statement calling for legislation and guardrails rather than blanket bans, while highlighting its products' benefits. "Flock's technology is an important public safety tool for law enforcement agencies across Florida, helping officers solve serious crimes, find missing people, recover stolen vehicles, and support safer communities," the company said.