Flock Camera Controversy: The Type Of Data Collected (And Why It's A Problem)

Once you learn how to spot a Flock Safety camera, you start seeing them everywhere. There are over 80,000 such AI-powered automated license plate recognition (ALPR) devices across the US today, collectively scanning tens of billions of plates every month. Beyond your license plate numbers, Flock Safety cameras also capture your vehicle's make and model, color, and any visible distinguishing features, such as trailers, toolboxes, bumper stickers, or bike racks.

Police departments, neighborhood HOAs, businesses, and private property owners can all subscribe annually to lease Flock cameras and software. And while Flock insists the system is merely a vehicle-identification tool, that doesn't make it any easier to stomach their existence. It's hard not to feel unsettled by them... and that's before you get into any one of the many controversies surrounding these devices.

These aren't like CCTV cameras. They aren't the same as traffic light cameras, either. According to Flock, the cameras can only document what's already visible from public roads. They don't collect any facial recognition data or other biometric info from you. Instead, Flock says its cameras are simply meant to help generate investigative leads, without using any personal information beyond a person's "vehicle fingerprint." The company also says any collected data is automatically deleted after 30 days (unless local laws require a different retention period). Still, no matter what Flock says in its PR-speak, there's no denying the ways this data can be (and has already been) abused.