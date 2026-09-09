Every Color Available For BMW's New i3 Sedan
The new BMW i3 generated plenty of buzz when it was unveiled in March 2026, a lot of it for the wrong reasons. Like it or not, this is BMW's radical Neue Klasse design language, and every model built on that architecture will follow it. While the car isn't expected to start being delivered in Europe until this autumn, and in the U.S. sometime in 2027, we have plenty of information on the colors you'll be able to pick it up in.
Eleven exterior finishes will be available in all – something BMW has officially confirmed. Nine of them are named on BMW's American site for the car: Le Castellet Blue, Mineral White, Space Silver, Ocean Wave Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Polarized Grey, Alpine White, Black Sapphire, and Vegas Red. Le Castellet Blue is the one you'd have seen in all of the promo material surrounding the car so far. It was created for this car alone, so no other model will get it. All of these paints span three finish types that BMW calls solid, metallic, and frozen.
However, buyers cannot get all 11 yet, and there are regional discrepencies as well. So far, BMW has only opened orders on a single version of the sedan, the i3 50 xDrive First Edition. While the U.S. will get nine color options as noted above, BMW's U.K. website has displayed six. They are Alpine White, Le Castellet Blue, Black Sapphire, Space Silver, Brooklyn Grey, and Eucalyptus Green, a blue-green-gray that first appeared on the new BMW iX3 electric SUV.
The rest of the colors
Eucalyptus Green is also special because while it shows up on BMW's British pages, it's absent from the American ones. If you add that one, the tally hits 10, leaving exactly one paint color BMW hasn't named anywhere.
It's worth noting that BMW China also offers nine paint options for the i3, though this isn't exactly the same car. The Chinese variant is a bit more stretched, with a wheelbase lengthier by 108 millimeters, or 4.2 inches. Three colors have been officially confirmed for this variant, though Chinese tech site ITHome has managed to get its hands on promo material showing not just the Chinese names for the color variants but what they'd look like as well. Isle of Man Green is the standout, since it's a shade usually reserved for BMW's fastest M cars. The full list, as seen on the leaked infographic, is Frozen Space Silver, Space Silver, Isle of Man Green, Eucalyptus Green, Le Castellet Blue, Fire Red, Polarized Grey, Carbon Black, Mineral White.
Line the two lists against each other, and six names appear on both cars: Space Silver, Le Castellet Blue, Mineral White, Polarized Grey, Eucalyptus Green, and the red that BMW calls Vegas Red in America and Fire Red in China. China then gets three that BMW hasn't confirmed for the global car: Isle of Man Green, Frozen Space Silver, and Carbon Black. Frozen Space Silver is the likeliest candidate for that missing 11th paint, since BMW has already said a frozen finish is coming.