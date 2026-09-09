3 Downsides Of Ceramic Brake Pads

Among the most critical of vehicle components, the braking system can be the difference between an uneventful drive and one that ends in disaster. While there are different types of automotive brakes, many of today's vehicles use disc brakes. These utilize rotors, calipers, and pads, leaning on the power of friction to bring things to a stop.

Breaking down brake pad materials, you'll find organic, semi-metallic, and ceramic, with each offering certain pros and cons. Ceramic brake pads use something close to the material you'd find in dinnerware, only made more robust with fibers like alumina. Alumina does contain both aluminum and oxygen atoms, but its characteristics classify it under the category of ceramics not metal. You can find ultra-premium ceramic brake pads from brands like Akebono, one of the best brake pad brands according to drivers.

Ceramic brakes do have some advantages over other options, but conversely, also features some notable drawbacks. Ceramic pads tend to be much pricier and may require additional component upgrades, aren't suited for heavy-duty situations, and in cold weather they warm up slowly, reducing braking performance.