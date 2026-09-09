4 Electric Ryobi Tools Powered By AAA Batteries

The Ryobi name has been around for several decades now. The brand has transformed itself into one of the major players in the cordless power tool game over the last 20 years or so. These days, Ryobi is regarded by many as a budget-minded, DIYer-friendly alternative to major market competitors such as DeWalt and Milwaukee.

Ryobi's ascent to the big time in the power tool market has a lot to do with the success and versatility of its lithium-ion-powered devices, with its extensive 18V, 40V, and USB lineups helping DIYers accomplish any number of tasks in their homes, their backyards, their basements, and beyond. That hasn't always been the case, of course, with Ryobi having used various sources of power to run its devices over the years, including industry-standard options like corded AC and gasoline.

You may not realize it, but Ryobi's Techtronic Industries-manufactured power tool line has also included devices powered by more traditional energy sources, including even those that run on AAA batteries. You might be even more surprised to learn that Ryobi still actually carries a handful of items in its online outlet that run on AAA batteries. Here's a look at four items you can currently purchase from Ryobi that are indeed powered by AAA batteries.