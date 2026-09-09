4 Electric Ryobi Tools Powered By AAA Batteries
The Ryobi name has been around for several decades now. The brand has transformed itself into one of the major players in the cordless power tool game over the last 20 years or so. These days, Ryobi is regarded by many as a budget-minded, DIYer-friendly alternative to major market competitors such as DeWalt and Milwaukee.
Ryobi's ascent to the big time in the power tool market has a lot to do with the success and versatility of its lithium-ion-powered devices, with its extensive 18V, 40V, and USB lineups helping DIYers accomplish any number of tasks in their homes, their backyards, their basements, and beyond. That hasn't always been the case, of course, with Ryobi having used various sources of power to run its devices over the years, including industry-standard options like corded AC and gasoline.
You may not realize it, but Ryobi's Techtronic Industries-manufactured power tool line has also included devices powered by more traditional energy sources, including even those that run on AAA batteries. You might be even more surprised to learn that Ryobi still actually carries a handful of items in its online outlet that run on AAA batteries. Here's a look at four items you can currently purchase from Ryobi that are indeed powered by AAA batteries.
Compact Laser Level
As you've likely ascertained, the AAA-powered options available from Ryobi are all on the smaller side. Interestingly enough, three out of the four selections are devices that feature some sort of laser function. That includes this Compact Laser Level, which boasts a 15-foot range and could come in handy the next time you need to hang shelving, photos, or anything else on the walls at home.
The device is powered by two AAA batteries, which Ryobi is kind enough to include in the level's sticker price. If you're interested, the toolmaker is selling the Compact Laser Level in its online outlet for $22.97. Ryobi shoppers appear to be pretty happy with the device at that price point, too, and have awarded it a 4.8-star user rating. As for what those shoppers like about the tool apart from price, most agree it's more powerful and accurate than expected for a pocket-sized device and note that it's been helpful in everything from hanging cabinets to leveling a turntable.
A few users did complain about the pins that aid in the level's hands-free functionality; however, some noted they left small but noticeable thumbtack-sized marks on their wall or that they quickly dulled and became ineffective. Apart from that, this easy-to-use level with a clever rotating bubble vial design looks to be a solid option for the AAA-battery-loving set.
Whole Stud Detector
We mentioned that all but one of the tools in Ryobi's AAA battery lineup deliver some sort of laser feature. Well, this is the one that doesn't. The brand's Whole Stud Detector might still be an incredibly useful tool when you're hanging a picture, shelving, or a television, or really any time you're looking to hang something heavy on a wall where the location of wood or metal framing might be of interest.
Yes, this electric stud finder is powered by a pair of AAA batteries, which are included in the cost. Like the Ryobi level, this electric stud finder is also priced on the budget-friendly side of the market, with Ryobi selling it for $29.97. The 611 Ryobi shoppers who have reviewed the Whole Stud Detector on its Ryobi product page have also rated it a solid 4.7 stars, with most praising it as being as effective as it is easy to use.
Some users did report the exact opposite experience with the stud finder, though, so that may be worth considering if you're interested. As for the device itself, it is fitted with Auto Depth Scan technology that gauges the thickness of the wall, helping to identify wood and metal studs within. The full width of those studs is shown via multiple LED lights, while a built-in marker lets you mark the exact center of the stud, which is pretty slick.
Laser Distance Measurer
Now back to the laser-centric portion of our programming, which will continue with this AAA-battery-powered Laser Distance Measurer. As with the other tools on this list, the measurer is powered by two AAA batteries, which Ryobi includes in the box. The tool is also backed by a 3-year manufacturer's warranty, as are the other devices listed here.
In case there are any questions, the measurer is also priced below the $30 mark, with Ryobi setting the cost at $29.97. This is actually the highest-rated tool on the list too, though we should acknowledge its 4.9-star rating is the result of just 12 user reviews. Accuracy and ease of use are common points of praise for the device, with many users noting its one-hand functionality as a major positive. Even still, one user did note that the laser beam could be difficult to hold steady when pushing the button that locks in the distance.
The measurer can accurately gauge distances up to 65 feet with +/- 5/64" accuracy. That makes it as handy in the home as it might be on a legit jobsite. It's designed to remember the last measurement you took, too, and can provide accurate real-time measurements even as you work your way around a space. The device can also display readings in five different units of measurement, doing it all at the push of a single button.
AirGrip Laser Level
If you don't like the idea of leaving even thumbtack-sized marks on your wall when using Ryobi's Compact Laser Level, the brand has developed an alternative in the AirGrip Laser Level. The Ryobi AirGrip Laser Level works by using a strong suction grip design to hold the level securely in place on most vertical or horizontal surfaces. That design feature essentially makes it possible for one person to do the work of two, and yes, the level is intended to attach and release without leaving a mark behind.
The level also features a 20-foot range made visible with a bright red beam that illuminates your line. That bright red beam can be directed at various angles, ranging from 0 degrees to 45 degrees in either direction. It's also got both a vertical and horizontal bubble vial built in to ensure you are starting from a level position prior to engaging the laser. Like the other Ryobi tools listed here, this laser level is also powered by a pair of AAA batteries (included with your purchase) and is backed by a 3-year manufacturer's warranty.
Ryobi shoppers have rated the level at 4.5 stars out of 5, largely praising it for its design and overall functionality. Regarding the negative reviews, some customers voiced frustration that the level struggles to attach to textured surfaces. But if you're working mostly with flat surfaces, this $42.97 level may be a game changer.