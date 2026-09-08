Which Direction Should Solar Panels Face?

Solar panels can be a great way to efficiently power your home, while also saving money on your monthly utilities. However, there are some things you should know before installing solar panels on your home, including what direction they should face. For homes in the northern hemisphere, a roof facing the south is generally the best location for solar panels.

It mostly comes down to the sun's position in the sky, as panels pointed to the south get the strongest amount of sunlight throughout the day. Roofs facing the southeast or southwest can also provide good results, especially if they have a shallow angle. However, the roof should also not have an excessive amount of shade. That's because chimneys and overhangs can block the sun and potentially decrease energy production.

If pointing your solar panels due south isn't an option, it may not be a deal breaker. You may not even lose that much efficiency with panels turned toward either the east or west, depending on their exact placement. A system facing west may have an advantage over other directions because it produces more electricity later in the day. This can come in handy as the demand for power can potentially be much higher in the evening versus the morning or afternoon.