Solar Panels In Winter: Will They Work With Snow On Them?

Owning solar panels seems offhand like a pursuit that can only be done in places that get minimal or no snow. After all, harnessing the sun's power is at the top of a solar panel's to-do list, and that can be difficult when there's a layer of snow as thick as an igloo covering it.

However, it's one of the common myths about solar panels that people living in areas with regular snowfall can't benefit from solar and save on energy costs. It's true that a solar panel won't function as well if it can't see the sun, but it's unlikely that enough snowfall will occur for that to happen. Plus, most panels are tilted at an angle so that snow can naturally slide off on its own, pushed along by the built up heat on the dark solar panels. Although that process could take a bit of time depending how cold it is, there are also solar panel snow rakes and brushes specifically designed to help remove the snow without damaging the panels. Moreover, solar panels are actually more efficient in colder temperatures.

There are lots of things you can do to improve the efficiency of your solar panels in snowfall, including making sure you choose the type of consumer solar panel that is right for you in the first place. For example, ground-mounted solar panels, might be better than roof-mounted panels in snowy places as maintenance is easier.