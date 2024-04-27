Ground-Mounted Vs Roof-Mounted Solar Panels: Which Are Better?

The obvious key to efficiency with solar panels is getting as much sunlight as possible. Ground-mounted systems are best for this because they can be installed in any direction and maximize the amount of sunlight gathered. Since roofs tend to be angled and are rarely flat, finding the ideal alignment for maximum sun exposure is more difficult. Instead, you'll probably have to point your solar panels wherever your roof is facing. They'll still absorb plenty of sun, but not as much as those installed on the ground.

One of the other issues with roofs is that they can be much smaller than the yard, and the space up there can be quite limiting in terms of solar panel placement. Ground-mounted solar panels typically have more room to stretch out and create a more efficient array. Adding more is easier as well, since additional solar panels can be bolted to new, adjacent ground mounts. Once the roof is maxed out with solar panels, however, that's typically the end of the line.

This all depends on the size of the property, though. Roof solar panels are an efficient use of space and free up what may be much-needed room in the yard. On the other hand, ground mounts take up plenty of space, and you might not want a yard that's mostly solar panels, especially if there's a dog or little kids running around. Ultimately, ground mounts are probably best suited for those living in the country with larger properties, whereas roof mounts are best for those in the city.