Ground-Mounted Or Roof-Mounted Solar Panels: Which Is Better For Your Home?

The most obvious difference between ground-mounted and roof-mounted solar panels is the installation location. Roof-mounted solar panels, just as the name suggests, are solar panels set up on your roof. This is the more typical way homes get solar, primarily because roofs, being high up, are the least obstructed part of the property. This makes them the most suitable area for a solar panel system.

On the other hand, ground-mounted solar panels are installed on mounting structures right on land. Most of the time, this installation makes more sense for commercial and community applications, but you can still go this route for your home if experts find your roof unfit for solar panels.

Besides installation location, the racking materials that hold the panels are also different between these two systems. For roof-mounted, the racking equipment required is generally minimal, only including flashings, mounts, rails, and clamps.

For ground-mounted, there are two types of racking structures to pick from: fixed mounts that don't move and track mounts that change their angle to move along with the sun. Both have bigger and more components, like pipes and tubes, rails, clamps, hex-head screws, ground screws, and sometimes concrete. If you're going for a track mount, it features a gearbox to rotate the panels too. Solar trackers aren't typical for roof-mounted systems since they would weigh more than the roof can handle. They also need regular maintenance, which can be a challenge if they're already difficult to access.