Japanese Navy Destroyer Returns Home After US Tomahawk Missile Upgrade

The JS Chokai made headlines in 2025 by being the first Japanese destroyer selected to receive American Tomahawk cruise missiles. Now, after a year of modifications and training in the United States, the Chokai has finally made the trip back home. The work took around six months to complete, with a successful weapons demonstration conducted on July 29. That demo proved the JS Chokai was ready to use its new missiles.

The Chokai's deployment marked the longest amount of time a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship had been away from its home country. Japan's destroyer was not at sea the entire time, and the Japanese government arranged for crew members to spend time off the ship so they could return home whenever they weren't needed. Japan intends to give the same Tomahawk capability to its fleet of seven other Aegis destroyers, as well as the two Aegis System Equipped Vessels currently under construction.

Japan's Tomahawk program dates back to 2024, when the country agreed to buy 400 of the missiles from the U.S. The deal included 200 Block IV missiles, 200 newer Block V missiles, and 14 weapon-control systems, with the total purchase price estimated at roughly $2.35 billion. From there, plans were made to modify the JS Chokai in the United States so it could operate the new Tomahawk missiles.