Japan Is Putting American Missiles On Its Destroyers - Here's How They Work & What They're For

Countries around the world often utilize military weapons not manufactured within their own borders. The same is true of Japan, a U.S. ally, which is currently upgrading its eight Aegis destroyers with American Tomahawk cruise missiles. The JS Chokai, a Kongo-class destroyer, will be the first to get the Tomahawks, which will work with the ship's Mk-41 vertical launch system. This will allow the Chokai to fire both Block IV and Block V Tomahawks.

The Block IV uses GPS navigation and can actually change its flight path while in the air, giving Japanese ships the ability to adjust at a moment's notice. The Block V has an extended range, improved durability to survive attacks, and can target ships at sea. Together, these systems give the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) the ability to hit targets from a long range, not only from destroyers, but eventually from the country's submarines as well. In fact, all of Japan's submarines can be modified to carry Tomahawks, which gives battleships a second life. The Taigei-class attack subs will include vertical launch systems to increase missile capacity. Ground forces may also use the Tomahawks at some point in the future as well.

These upgrades give Japan a more well-rounded approach to its national defense. Not only will the Tomahawk missile system allow the JMSDF to protect the country's coast, but it can do so from a safe distance, allowing more mission flexibility and offensive capability beyond what Japan has had in recent years.