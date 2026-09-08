The Apple Logo Looks Completely Different Today Than When The Company Began

From the original Isaac Newton logo to the sleek flat logo we know today, Apple's logo has evolved alongside the trillion-dollar company that started in a garage in Los Altos. The very first Apple logo was nothing like the bitten Apple design we've come to know, and instead was a drawing of Isaac Newton sitting under an apple tree, with a single apple over his head in a picture frame design. Around the perimeter of the frame is a quote from English poet William Wordsworth, taken from Wordsworth's 1850 version of "The Prelude." Designed by Ronald Wayne and Steve Jobs in 1976, the logo was featured on the Apple-1 operation manual, but was short-lived. Jobs felt the design was overly complicated and dated, even for the time. Jobs also anticipated the logo not scaling well, particularly at small sizes.

In 1977, Jobs commissioned a new logo from graphic designer Rob Janoff. The resulting concept was the famous color striped bitten apple logo, which would be used for over 20 years on products like the Apple II family, Apple Lisa, the first Macintosh computer, and the LaserWriter. This version of the logo featured a palette of six colors, which signaled the color display of the Apple II. Most importantly, however, was the bitten apple silhouette, which has endured ever since. The apple silhouette has undergone radical color changes, and even very slight revisions to the shape, but it has remained as the consistent visual identity for the Apple brand.

These early days and logos saw Apple not only trying to carve out a customer base, but also establishing a design philosophy based around simplicity, elegance, and creativity — tenets the company still upholds today, and that have contributed to Apple becoming a global tech lifestyle brand.