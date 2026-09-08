Saab's Supersonic Stealth Fighter Drone Could Completely Change Aerial Warfare

While most people likely associate Saab with the company's line of automobiles, that's not the only thing it produces. Among others, Saab is responsible for the JAS 39 Gripen multirole fighter, introduced in 1996. The Swedish company has produced over 300 JAS 39 Gripens since then, and it's now working on a new type of drone that could change aerial warfare. On August 22, 2026, Saab unveiled a full-scale uncrewed concept aircraft at the Swedish Armed Forces Air Show.

The concept aircraft, designated A3-001, demonstrates Saab's commitment to providing combat capabilities for the Swedish Air Force and potential customers in other nations. Its development has been ongoing, and Saab has plans to fly demonstrators with capabilities similar to crewed fighters before 2030. The company hopes to build on the A3-001 concept and have it in operation by the mid-2030s, though it's up to Sweden if the nation wants to pursue such a venture.

Saab's concept aircraft is similar to the U.S. military's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program. The goal is to produce uncrewed "wingman" planes that could fly alongside crewed fighters, taking point on potential threats while leaving the pilot(s) focused on their primary mission. The U.S. Air Force is working with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems on the YFQ-42A and with Anduril, which is developing the YFQ-44A. Both have similar features and projected capabilities to Saab's concept. If these uncrewed systems progress into the inventory, they will significantly enhance aerial warfare as force multipliers.