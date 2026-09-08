Saab's Supersonic Stealth Fighter Drone Could Completely Change Aerial Warfare
While most people likely associate Saab with the company's line of automobiles, that's not the only thing it produces. Among others, Saab is responsible for the JAS 39 Gripen multirole fighter, introduced in 1996. The Swedish company has produced over 300 JAS 39 Gripens since then, and it's now working on a new type of drone that could change aerial warfare. On August 22, 2026, Saab unveiled a full-scale uncrewed concept aircraft at the Swedish Armed Forces Air Show.
The concept aircraft, designated A3-001, demonstrates Saab's commitment to providing combat capabilities for the Swedish Air Force and potential customers in other nations. Its development has been ongoing, and Saab has plans to fly demonstrators with capabilities similar to crewed fighters before 2030. The company hopes to build on the A3-001 concept and have it in operation by the mid-2030s, though it's up to Sweden if the nation wants to pursue such a venture.
Saab's concept aircraft is similar to the U.S. military's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program. The goal is to produce uncrewed "wingman" planes that could fly alongside crewed fighters, taking point on potential threats while leaving the pilot(s) focused on their primary mission. The U.S. Air Force is working with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems on the YFQ-42A and with Anduril, which is developing the YFQ-44A. Both have similar features and projected capabilities to Saab's concept. If these uncrewed systems progress into the inventory, they will significantly enhance aerial warfare as force multipliers.
Saab is working hard to produce the next autonomous aircraft
Upon unveiling the A3-001, Saab also revealed its Autonomous Collaborative Platform program, similar to America's CCA. The goal is to produce a supersonic drone capable of operating similarly to a fighter. Saab has already begun work on two models, designated A1 and A2, and the full-scale mockup shown at the Swedish Armed Forces Air Show will likely change as the program continues to overcome issues.
Saab's model indicates that the company is working to produce a larger and more advanced wingman drone than what is being developed in the States. The A3-001 is a tailless design with angles indicative of military aircraft stealth technology. In the presentation, Saab explained that the aircraft was designed to be flown entirely by artificial intelligence. With simple software updates, the drone's behavior and flight characteristics can be easily updated and changed.
A1 is expected to fly within the next 15 months, while Saab is working to go from the concept stage to a first flight within three years. The A1 is outfitted with the same engine as the Saab Gripen E/F, the GE Aerospace F414. It's unclear what will power the A3, though all indications are that the drone will be supersonic. Saab's goal is for the program to produce an aircraft capable of taking on dangerous missions in heavily defended areas. It will also function as an air-to-air fighter, and could suppress enemy air defenses and strike deep inside enemy territory.