Your Sports Car Has Plenty Of Power, So Why Can't It Tow?

A relatively cursory look across manufacturer specs will show you that most modern sports cars have substantially more horsepower than their pickup truck and SUV brethren. In comparison to the current run of F-150s and their modest range of 325 to 720 horsepower (depending on whether you go for the 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost or the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 Raptor R), today's Corvettes run horsepower ratings anywhere from 535 on the base level Stingray to 1,250 on the ZR1X. So why don't people sling a camper and a couple of jet skis behind the 'Vette and be set up at the lake before the Ford even arrives?

The answer is that towing is about much more than horsepower; it depends on how that horsepower is distributed, geared, and managed across the vehicle's powertrain.

How an engine is designed to apply the power it generates is critical in determining whether a tow vehicle will ease off the line under controlled acceleration, or strain and crawl under an excess of revs. Stroke length, gear ratios, and the physical structure of the car all contribute to suitability for towing, while the weight and stability of a vehicle determines whether towing can be done safely.

So if you find yourself considering a track toy as a means of getting the boat to the water, the only rod you may end up throwing could be one from under the hood.