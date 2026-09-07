4 Phone Carriers That Are Owned By T-Mobile

If you have T-Mobile, you might be one of the millions who originally signed up for another mobile provider only to have that carrier bought out by the company. Sprint is probably the most famous example, with T-Mobile taking on over 50 million customers from Sprint's base when the purchase became official and the merger closed in April 2020. But T-Mobile has expanded its wireless business well beyond just Sprint in recent years.

Today, T-Mobile has a portfolio that includes several other cell service brands. The company's current roster also includes Metro by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and UScellular, all bringing with them millions more people to the T-Mobile customer base. As of this writing, that's over 140 million people in the US using T-Mobile for cell service. (And that's not including those alternatives like Tello Mobile that pay to use T-Mobile's towers.) From the 2013 acquisition of MetroPCS to its 2025 buyout of UScellular, let's break down four of the biggest phone carriers now owned by T-Mobile.