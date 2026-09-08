ScreenX Vs. IMAX: What's The Difference?
Going to the movies can mean spending a small fortune on tickets, which is why some people decide to stay home and use their home theater setup instead. But for others, nothing compares to big-screen formats like ScreenX or IMAX. While each one could add another level of excitement to the movie you're watching, the differences come down to how they actually affect the overall viewing experience.
ScreenX gives you more than just the movie screen itself, as you also get additional imagery to the sides of the theater during certain parts of the film. This is done through the use of additional projectors that display the footage on the walls and the main screen, creating a 270-degree panoramic view. But this effect is only used for selected scenes, with the added footage produced specifically for ScreenX. A great example of this is "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the first movie with scenes filmed in real time on set for the ScreenX format.
IMAX also uses specialized theater design, but combines it with the format's presentation technology. IMAX theaters are built around the format's requirements, with custom geometry and calibration of both the picture and the sound. This includes IMAX's own image-remastering process and strategically positioned audio systems. Some movies are made with IMAX-certified digital cameras, while Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is the first feature film shot entirely on IMAX film.
The downsides of ScreenX and IMAX
Both ScreenX and IMAX are available at select movie theaters across the U.S. as premium cinema formats alongside standard movie presentations. In other words, going to see a ScreenX or IMAX film doesn't mean you're going to a completely separate kind of movie theater. For example, a multiplex can have regular auditoriums along with ones specially equipped for ScreenX or IMAX, allowing the same theater to offer different movie experiences.
But ScreenX may have some drawbacks, depending on the film and the presentation. In a review of "Toy Story 5" in ScreenX, the Charlotte Observer's Théoden Janes found that the imagery on the side walls looked somewhat darker and less detailed than what appeared on the main screen. The fact that the additional images only appear during certain parts of the film was also very noticeable. While these issues may not negatively affect every viewer, they could be factors when deciding whether to try ScreenX.
IMAX can have a drawback for moviegoers who want to see films in the format's popular IMAX 70mm presentation. The 70mm screenings are only available at a limited number of theaters, and demand for those showings can make tickets difficult to get. This was the case with both "The Odyssey" and "Dune: Part Three," when some IMAX 70mm screenings sold out well in advance. So getting the full IMAX experience could potentially mean driving farther from home or buying tickets weeks ahead of time.