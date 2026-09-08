ScreenX Vs. IMAX: What's The Difference?

Going to the movies can mean spending a small fortune on tickets, which is why some people decide to stay home and use their home theater setup instead. But for others, nothing compares to big-screen formats like ScreenX or IMAX. While each one could add another level of excitement to the movie you're watching, the differences come down to how they actually affect the overall viewing experience.

ScreenX gives you more than just the movie screen itself, as you also get additional imagery to the sides of the theater during certain parts of the film. This is done through the use of additional projectors that display the footage on the walls and the main screen, creating a 270-degree panoramic view. But this effect is only used for selected scenes, with the added footage produced specifically for ScreenX. A great example of this is "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the first movie with scenes filmed in real time on set for the ScreenX format.

IMAX also uses specialized theater design, but combines it with the format's presentation technology. IMAX theaters are built around the format's requirements, with custom geometry and calibration of both the picture and the sound. This includes IMAX's own image-remastering process and strategically positioned audio systems. Some movies are made with IMAX-certified digital cameras, while Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is the first feature film shot entirely on IMAX film.