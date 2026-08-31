IMAX Vs IMAX 70mm: The Key Differences Explained

The IMAX debate is as old as the term "cinephile" itself, and it only reignited with the release of The Odyssey in July 2026. Watching the film the way Nolan had shot and intended was a privilege reserved for people who happened to live near one of the roughly 40 theatres globally capable of projecting 70mm film, a group that discovered it could not shut up about the fact. The rest had to rely on the more popular — and allegedly inferior — digital IMAX format. Did that audience miss out on something? And if so, how much? To know that, we'll have to differentiate between the two formats.

The traditional IMAX 70mm film format first came to be in 1970, when IMAX premiered the film system. Running it was difficult because it needed a purpose-built auditorium and a projector nobody else could service. So for decades, the system was confined to science centers and museums. Digital IMAX solved this problem in 2008 — it could run on 2K xenon projectors and subsequently, on modern laser projectors.

The actual difference in picture is easy to spot. IMAX 70mm projects a significantly larger image – roughly six stories tall – that climbs the wall from floor to ceiling. The image also sits at an aspect ratio of 1.43:1, appearing notably more squarish. Digital IMAX auditoriums feature smaller screens that project a wider 1.90:1 aspect ratio, which, for films shot in 70mm IMAX, crops the top and bottom.