How Does The Average MPG In The 90s Compare To What Cars Get Today?

Modern cars are generally more efficient than older cars, with today's most frugal cars offering combined mpg figures north of 40 mpg. Over the last decade, the fuel economy of the average new car has been creeping steadily up, and in 2026, the average new vehicle achieves around 28 mpg, according to the EPA.

The fuel economy gains made in the past decade have been relatively consistent, with the average new car in 2016 hitting 24.7 mpg, then going up to 25.4 mpg in 2021. It hasn't always been that way, though. Between 1990 and 2000, average fuel economy figures actually dropped, and then continued to decline until the mid-'00s.

At the start of the '90s, the average new car got 21.2 mpg, but by 1999, the market-wide average dipped to 19.7 mpg. That marked the reversal of a trend of increasing fuel economy that had persisted through much of the '80s. Prior to 1999, the last time that the average had dropped below 20 mpg was back in 1980.