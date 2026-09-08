Is The Ford Explorer Body-On-Frame?

If you were putting together a list of the most important and influential vehicles of the last 40 years, the Ford Explorer would certainly be worthy of a spot in the rankings. No, the Explorer may not have been the world's first sport utility vehicle, but it is a hugely important one, without which the original SUV boom of the 1990s may never have happened.

The Explorer has a lot of milestones under its belt, and with such a long and established history, it's natural to wonder whether the Explorer uses the body-on-frame construction you find on truck-based SUVs, or the unibody construction common on popular crossover SUVs. The answer is both, and it depends on which generation of the Explorer you are looking at. There are lots of things to know before buying an Explorer, and a big one is that the modern Explorer, including the one on dealer lots right now, is a unibody SUV, while the earlier versions from the 1990s and 2000s were built more like trucks, with a body-on-frame platform.

In this sense, the Explorer's lineage perfectly encapsulates the evolution of the SUV itself. In its early days, the Explorer began life essentially as a more refined, enclosed version of the Ford Ranger pickup before evolving into the popular unibody SUV it is today.