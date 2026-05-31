The First Supercharged SUV Was An Explorer – But It Wasn't Built By Ford

From the traditional sports car enthusiast's perspective, the concept of a high-horsepower, performance-oriented sport utility vehicle might still seem strange, yet today's auto market has shown that buyers have a strong appetite for athletic SUVs packing huge power and are willing to pay the high prices that come with them. Cadillac's supercharged Escalade V-Series is but one example of this, joining the Dodge Durango Hellcat and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk on the list of contemporary, American-made hot-rod SUVs powered by blown V8s.

But what was the first SUV to have a supercharged engine under the hood? It wasn't a General Motors product or a Dodge. It was a Ford Explorer — kind of. The vehicle in question is actually the Saleen XP8, which was based on the hot-selling Explorer of the late 1990s and early 2000s but modified and sold by the well-known performance brand. The XP8 had its optional supercharger fitted as part of Saleen's extensive conversion process, which also included many other unique performance and styling upgrades.

Today, more than 25 years after it debuted, the Saleen XP8 Explorer has emerged as a bit of cult collector classic, both as one of Saleen's more unique production models and also as a high-performance sport utility vehicle that was ahead of its time in many ways.