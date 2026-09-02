Forget Labor Day Deals, These 5 DeWalt Tools Already Have Deep Discounts
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Power tool sales are great for everyone, but they can be especially attractive for those who have already invested in a premium power tool system. DeWalt, for instance, has a well-earned reputation as one of the best major cordless power tool brands on the market thanks to the performance, durability, and long-term reliability of its tools. One thing it's not particularly known for, however, is low prices.
You'll likely find great deals on the brand's tools when Labor Day finally rolls around on September 7, but you don't need to wait, as several retailers already have deep discounts on DeWalt tools. Some, like Home Depot, have started discounting products in anticipation of the holiday. These deals are constantly shifting, and you can't know for sure what might go on sale later. That's why it's always worth checking out these pre-Labor Day discounts to see if something you've been dying to add to your collection is available at a lower price.
DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light/Flashlight
There are plenty of deals on large (and expensive) DeWalt tools, but if you want something smaller, consider the DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light/Flashlight. This typically retails for $84.00, but Amazon currently has it discounted by a full 58%. That means you can get it right now for just $35.00.
This is a versatile handheld light with a stand-up base that rests on the battery, a head that rotates 120 degrees, and an integrated hanging hook. The LED outputs 110 lumens and offers 11 to 25 hours of runtime depending on the capacity of the battery it's paired with. This makes it a great DeWalt product to keep in your car in case of an emergency or have on hand for a power outage, a work light for cramped spaces, or a simple flashlight to take camping.
Users also really like this flashlight. It has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 rating on Amazon with over 11,000 ratings. Customers praised its brightness, durability, functionality, battery life, range of adjustability, and lightweight design. The few complaints largely center around the light's fixed output, so you might want to consider something else if that's an important feature for you. Otherwise, this seems like an easy win.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multitool Kit
DeWalt's cordless oscillating multitools are beginner-friendly and easy to use, so it's nice to see that the DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multitool Kit is on sale. This set usually costs $299.00, but Amazon has it discounted by 51%, bringing the price down to $146.98.
This tool has a three-speed selector and a Dual-Grip variable-speed trigger for the brushless motor, which DeWalt claims offers 57% better runtime than brushed rivals. It also has a built-in LED worklight and a Quick-Change accessory system that lets you swap attachments by holding down a lever and wiggling it free. In addition to the multitool itself, you get a DeWalt 20V Max 2.0Ah battery and charger, three DeWalt Plungepoint blades, a sanding pad, five sheets of sandpaper, a depth guide, and a universal accessory adapter. All this adds up to make the kit a substantially better value than the tool alone.
This DeWalt kit has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon from more than 5,600 users. Most customers appeared to be pleased with the cutting performance, build quality, and value. Most of the negative opinions had to do with the limited capacity of the included 2.0Ah battery.
DeWalt Xtreem 12V Max Variable Speed Brushless ⅜-inch Drive Ratchet Wrench
Some power tools are great ways to cut down on the labor involved with hand tools. One example is the DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Variable Speed Brushless ⅜-inch Drive Ratchet Wrench, which eliminates the tedious cranking of tightening and loosening nuts and bolts and replaces it with the pull of a trigger. This tool has an MSRP of $199.00, but it's half off at Lowe's right now and available for $99.00.
This little tool generates up to 60 ft-lbs of torque for strong, rapid fastener removal. It has a glass-filled nylon housing to help prevent oil and solvent damage, a built-in LED worklight, and a variable-speed trigger for more control during fastening and removal. This is the only tool on this list that is part of DeWalt's 12V Max series and, as such, will not work with 20V Max batteries.
This tool has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Lowe's website, with customers appreciating its lightweight and compact design, which makes it easy to use in tight spaces. They also state that it performs most tasks well and is highly durable. Some have complained that the 60 ft-lbs of torque isn't as strong as they would like, but others note that this tool isn't meant for heavy-duty jobs; those should be left to an impact wrench instead.
DeWalt 60V Max 7-¼-inch Brushless Circular Saw with Flexvolt Battery
A good circular saw deserves a spot in just about every craftsperson's toolkit. The trouble is that many of them struggle with big jobs that require cutting through dense materials. That's when you'll want something like the DeWalt 60V Max 7-¼-inch Brushless Circular Saw. This is currently available as a kit that includes a 9.0Ah 20V/60V Flexvolt battery, which normally retails for $558.00. Right now, Home Depot has this kit available for just $299.00, marking a 46% discount.
The saw has a brushless motor with a no-load max speed of 5,800 rpm and 2,456 unit watts out, which DeWalt notes is 47% more power than its DCS575 circular saw. It has an electric brake for safety and a 57-degree maximum bevel capacity, with bevel stops at 22.5 and 45 degrees. It also has a built-in LED and an integrated rafter hook.
This set only has two ratings on the Home Depot site (both 5-star), but the stand-alone tool has a 4.7 out of 5 rating from over 2,000 customers and a 91% recommendation rate. Buyers praise the tool's strong cutting power and performance, which matches (or even surpasses) corded cutting tools. Most negative reviews reference the weight of the Flexvolt battery, though it does last a long time and charges quickly.
DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander
One of the best tools a carpenter can add to their workshop is a random orbital sander. Its versatility and efficiency mean you'll be using it a lot, so you'll want to invest in a good one. The DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander is a solid option. This typically costs $179.00, but you can get it from Amazon right now for just $95.99, a 46% savings.
This brushless tool has variable-speed control and a motor that runs between 8,000 and 12,000 oscillations per minute. Its low-profile design allows it to fit in tight spaces, such as between drawers. It has a replaceable 8-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad, a dust seal switch that protects the tool from dust ingestion, and a textured rubber overmold to reduce vibrations. It comes with a one-handed locking dust bag.
This DeWalt orbital sander has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 13,800 ratings. Many customers praised the tool's value, even at full price, and earned high marks for its adjustable range and raw power, with some even claiming it matches the performance of corded units. Opinions about its dust collection were, however, a bit more mixed.