Forget Labor Day Deals, These 5 DeWalt Tools Already Have Deep Discounts

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Power tool sales are great for everyone, but they can be especially attractive for those who have already invested in a premium power tool system. DeWalt, for instance, has a well-earned reputation as one of the best major cordless power tool brands on the market thanks to the performance, durability, and long-term reliability of its tools. One thing it's not particularly known for, however, is low prices.

You'll likely find great deals on the brand's tools when Labor Day finally rolls around on September 7, but you don't need to wait, as several retailers already have deep discounts on DeWalt tools. Some, like Home Depot, have started discounting products in anticipation of the holiday. These deals are constantly shifting, and you can't know for sure what might go on sale later. That's why it's always worth checking out these pre-Labor Day discounts to see if something you've been dying to add to your collection is available at a lower price.