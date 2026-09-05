Texas May Have A Way To Help Roads Last Longer, Especially In Extreme Heat

Texas is known for having sky-high overpasses that can be challenging to navigate for both residents and visitors alike. But the Lone Star state is also known for its extreme heat, which can wreak havoc on the highways and affect road conditions. But thanks to recent testing conducted by Texas researchers, a new solution in the form of recycled plastic could be on the horizon.

Dr. Sahadat Hossain with the Solid Waste Institute for Sustainability at the University of Texas (UTA) at Arlington has been developing plastic-infused asphalt. The process consists of melting cleaned and shredded plastic waste into a substance that is then mixed into the asphalt, bonding the two materials together. This method replaces between 8% to 10% of the asphalt's bitumen, a petroleum-based sealing product. The goal of this plastic-infused asphalt is to give pavement better heat resistance and thus reduce heat-related cracking.

After testing the material in Bangladesh and UTA parking lots, 4.5 tons of plastic waste was used to pave a 3,500-foot section of highway in Rockwall, Texas, near Dallas. This was the state's first plastic-infused roadway, and since its construction in 2025, the road has remained intact under temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit and beyond. Estimates from the Rockwall project say that this hybrid material could extend a road's life by several years. This could potentially reduce repair and maintenance costs while also helping to recycle massive amounts of plastic waste in the process.