Your Old, Worn-Out Tires Could Prevent Potholes And Pricey Road Repairs

Every driver knows the bone-jarring thud of a pothole you didn't see coming. It's always unnerving, inducing winces and maybe even some explicit words. Rightly so. It doesn't matter if you have the best tires with the best warranty – potholes can cause flats and ruin your day. This issue is especially problematic in cities with extreme temperature swings, where the asphalt can present some serious road craters. If you're wondering why the streets you drive on — from inner-city grids, to highways, to backcountry stretches — seem to be in a constant state of decay, the answer usually lies in what's beneath that pockmarked asphalt.

Perhaps you already know how potholes form, and why they're dangerous. If not, consider subgrade, which is like the mattress, while the asphalt could be considered the sheets. Weak subgrade — stuff like silt or clay – can lead to uneven settling and surface cracks, or worse, deep holes. This is where worn-out tires, referred to as Tire-Derived Aggregate (TDA) in the industry, factor in. According to the experts at CalRecycle, TDA is a lightweight subgrade option weighing about a third of conventional soil fill used in pothole repair. By swapping out heavy fill for these shredded tires, state engineers can reduce the vertical stress on foundation soils. TDA also acts as a thermal blanket, insulating the subgrade to help prevent frost damage that is often the precursor to potholes. What's more, this rubber aggregate actually helps enhance water drainage, something that is important to road longevity.