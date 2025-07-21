Why Does Texas Have Such High Overpasses?

Texas roads are known for doing things differently — whether it's the unique horizontal traffic lights or the impossibly tall highway overpasses. Drive through cities like Dallas, Houston, or Fort Worth, and you'll see roadways stacked so high that they put landmarks like the Statue of Liberty to shame. Take Dallas's High Five interchange, for instance. It towers at 140 feet and includes 43 bridges, supported by more than 700 columns. So, why the sky-high design? The answer lies in how Texas tackles traffic congestion with unique road engineering.

Instead of stoplights and bottlenecks, Texas opts for multi-level interchanges that keep traffic moving smoothly without interruption. These tall, stacked structures are built to handle millions of daily vehicles efficiently. Frontage roads — local streets that run parallel to highways — also add to the height. Every time one crosses a freeway, another level is needed, resulting in five-level overpasses being more common here than anywhere else. San Antonio's I-10, Loop 1604 interchange, part of a $463 million expansion, is one such towering example, reaching about 123 feet.