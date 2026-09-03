'Spaceport Of The Future': SpaceX Announces Big Plans For Louisiana Marshland

In 2025, SpaceX experienced its most prolific launch year since its inception, when the company completed an astonishing 170 launches in total. These launches made SpaceX the leading space transport agency, globally, with it alone accounting for over 52% of all global orbital launches. In all, SpaceX's launch vehicles put more than 3,000 new satellites of various types into orbit, adding to the thousands of satellites already in orbit. It's hardly surprising, then, that this insatiable demand for fresh launches is driving the company to seek new launch sites. In addition to increasing launch capacity at existing launch sites, SpaceX's biggest expansion is set to take place in Louisiana, where it plans to establish a new spaceport.

The location — already known as Starbase, Louisiana — is estimated to cost SpaceX $100 billion to build, and if things go to plan, construction is set to start as early as 2027, with its first launches likely happening in 2029. Starbase, Louisiana is set to come up in Vermilion Parish, and will be capable of handling thousands of launches every year, thereby significantly augmenting SpaceX's launch capacity.

Clearly, SpaceX currently has its hands full with launches, which also explains why it's staring at a severe launch capacity crunch. While most of this crunch is due to the company's pivot from the Falcon 9 to its Starship rockets (and heavy demand to launch its own Starlink satellites), there is no denying that the company is looking for fresh launch pads. Fortunately, once Starbase, Louisiana is complete, it may be set to become the largest spaceport in the world.