SpaceX Just Shot Dozens Of New Starlink Satellites Into Space

With 28 satellites deployed, the Starlink 11-20 mission may seem like a significant milestone, but it is no means the largest satellite deployment ever by the company. The honor belongs to Transporter-1, a landmark launch that happened on Jan. 24, 2021. During that historic mission, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying a total of 143 satellites into orbit. However, while this one is the more impressive feat, it is worth noting that Transporter-1 was not a Starlink-exclusive mission. It carried a large number of satellites from commercial and government operators as part of SpaceX's RideShare Program, which is basically a cosmic carpool.

Looking at Starlink-only launches, the September mission is also not the biggest since earlier launches carried heavier payloads. In fact, the first Starlink mission brought 60 satellites into space when the program began in May 2019. Today, the quantity per launch is smaller, averaging in the 20s, but each satellite now carries four times the data capacity of earlier models, thanks to the upgraded satellite design. Older-generation satellites weighed 537 lbs (260 kg) each, while the newer models weigh approximately 1,760 lbs (800 kg). Even with the reduced payload, the number of Starlink satellites orbiting outside the planet is already massive. And there's a harsh truth about the thousands of satellites Elon Musk's firm is launching into orbit.