How Many Rockets Did SpaceX Launch In 2025?

Space is an exciting frontier that has captivated humanity for centuries. This excitement stems partly from the sheer complexity of propelling a rocket into the skies, launching satellites into orbit, conducting experiments aboard the International Space Station, and planning missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond. This complexity means space missions were once rare, with televised events that everyone tuned in to watch live. There used to be a palpable sense of excitement every time a rocket lifted off.

While rocket launches continue to be an amazing spectacle, one company has singlehandedly made it almost a weekly affair. In 2024, SpaceX recorded as many as 134 orbital launches, prompting the FAA to consider charging licensing fees for rocket launches and reentries, starting in 2026. 134 launches in a single year is a staggering number, especially considering that the number of launches preceding that were significantly fewer: 2020 had 25 launches, 2021 saw 31, 2022 got up to 61, 2023 ended with 96, and 2024 got to 134. By the end of 2025, SpaceX managed to beat its own record with a total of 165 orbital launches. If you add the five non-orbital launches, the number rises to 170 total launches.

In 2025, Falcon delivered 3,800+ spacecraft to orbit including lunar landers, national security missions, and @Starlink satellites delivering internet from space to 9+ million users, Dragon safely flew 20 people from 10 countries and delivered science and cargo to the... pic.twitter.com/ieQjxlzvSM — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 31, 2025

A single company executing 170 rocket launches a year is an impressive feat. To put it into perspective, SpaceX averaged launching one rocket into space every other day and did so continuously, week after week, for the entire year. In fact, SpaceX sent more rockets into space than every other space agency and company around the world combined.