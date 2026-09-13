Is The Honda Passport Body-On-Frame?

When Honda revealed the 2026 model year Passport, it didn't have any major surprises in store. Honda knew what buyers wanted and gave them exactly that: refreshed styling, new tech, and a roomier interior, but it kept almost everything else the same. Although the 2026 Passport has a bit more power than previous models, it still has the same 3.5-liter V6 found in older models. Similarly, Honda still builds the SUV in Alabama, and the Passport still sits below the Pilot in the automaker's lineup.

Another thing that hasn't changed is its underlying construction. Like the outgoing iteration, the 2026 Passport is a unibody vehicle, and not a body-on-frame SUV. Honda says it's built that way to offer a better ride and handling, as well as to keep its weight down. In turn, that weight reduction improves its efficiency, according to the company. That said, even the most frugal version of the Passport only offers an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined, so it's still thirstier than the average new car.

The Passport wasn't always a unibody SUV. The first Honda to bear the name was introduced in 1994 and wasn't really a Honda at all, but a rebadged Isuzu Rodeo. It featured traditional body-on-frame construction and would remain that way through 2002, after which Honda discontinued the model.