'71 Chevy Chevelle SS Returns Home Three Decades After It Was Stolen

A wholesome story has gone viral on Facebook after California Highway Patrol – Auburn shared a heartwarming image of a man being reunited with a vehicle stolen from him more than 30 years ago. According to the CHP, a 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS was reported stolen in San Mateo County in 1993. However, during a VIN inspection of a '71 Chevelle SS 33 years later, officers realized they were looking at the exact car that had been stolen all those years ago.

After working with the San Mateo Police Department, they confirmed that it was indeed the same Chevelle SS. The CHP then returned the classic muscle car to its original owner. "After more than three decades," the CHP wrote on Facebook, "this classic is finally back where it belongs."

The 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS appeared quite clean and well cared for in the image released by the CHP, leaving some to wonder whether the then-owner wasn't aware that their Chevelle had been stolen. They had clearly put a lot of money and time into the car, which is easily worth $30,000 to $70,000 depending on the mileage and condition, and even more for the Chevelle SS, some of which have sold for six-figure sums. The Chevelle SS is one of the most iconic Chevy models ever made due to its aggressive looks and powerful engine options, with the '71 model maxing out at 365 hp from the 454 V8.