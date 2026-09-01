'71 Chevy Chevelle SS Returns Home Three Decades After It Was Stolen
A wholesome story has gone viral on Facebook after California Highway Patrol – Auburn shared a heartwarming image of a man being reunited with a vehicle stolen from him more than 30 years ago. According to the CHP, a 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS was reported stolen in San Mateo County in 1993. However, during a VIN inspection of a '71 Chevelle SS 33 years later, officers realized they were looking at the exact car that had been stolen all those years ago.
After working with the San Mateo Police Department, they confirmed that it was indeed the same Chevelle SS. The CHP then returned the classic muscle car to its original owner. "After more than three decades," the CHP wrote on Facebook, "this classic is finally back where it belongs."
The 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS appeared quite clean and well cared for in the image released by the CHP, leaving some to wonder whether the then-owner wasn't aware that their Chevelle had been stolen. They had clearly put a lot of money and time into the car, which is easily worth $30,000 to $70,000 depending on the mileage and condition, and even more for the Chevelle SS, some of which have sold for six-figure sums. The Chevelle SS is one of the most iconic Chevy models ever made due to its aggressive looks and powerful engine options, with the '71 model maxing out at 365 hp from the 454 V8.
How to protect your classic car from getting stolen
This is not the first time a classic car has been reunited with its owner many years after being stolen. In mid-2026, a Vietnam Vet's 1969 Chevrolet Camaro was returned to his son nearly 20 years after going missing. Unfortunately, classic cars are considered pretty easy to steal due to their simplicity — no alarms, no dashcams, no modern door features. You really only need a screwdriver, a bent coat hanger, and the ability to hotwire a car.
However, there are some ways to protect your classic car from getting stolen. First, always lock the doors and take the keys — even if you live in a relatively quiet area. If you can, park the car indoors, such as in a temperature-controlled garage, and not out in the street. If you have to do the latter, make sure it's in a visible and well-lit area to deter would-be thieves.
You can also install anti-theft devices like a battery cut-off switch, an alarm, and a tracker. Finally, be aware of the warning signs that thieves are targeting your classic car, like scratches near your door lock or strange activity around your home.