A Vietnam Vet's '69 Camaro Was Stolen – 17 Years Later It Returned To His Son

We never truly forget our first car, whether it was our mom's hand-me-down, beat-up station wagon or the dangerously designed Ford Pinto that could literally catch fire in a rear-end collision. These vehicles represented a coming of age. They embodied freedom, even if the only thing they had going for them was four bald tires and a stubborn refusal to die. For one man in California, those memories were quite literally taken almost 20 years ago when an iconic car handed down to him from his father was stolen.

Victor Munoz's late father bought a deep green 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, one of the coolest muscle cars of 1969, the day he got home from Vietnam. He gifted the car to his son when Victor turned 16, a far cry from the sedate sedans or reliable SUVs that many parents insist on. The Camaro was eventually stolen from a body shop in 2009. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that more than 85% of stolen vehicles are eventually recovered, but as the years passed, it seemed more and more unlikely that Munoz would ever see the Camaro again.

Fast forward to 2026, however, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found the stolen vehicle. It was found in disastrous condition, in a homeowner's backyard about 30 miles from where it was originally snatched. The person who'd purchased the car had no idea it was stolen, and while Munoz may never know exactly where the Camaro has been since 2009, it's back in his possession and he's planning a major overhaul.