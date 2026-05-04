A Vietnam Vet's '69 Camaro Was Stolen – 17 Years Later It Returned To His Son
We never truly forget our first car, whether it was our mom's hand-me-down, beat-up station wagon or the dangerously designed Ford Pinto that could literally catch fire in a rear-end collision. These vehicles represented a coming of age. They embodied freedom, even if the only thing they had going for them was four bald tires and a stubborn refusal to die. For one man in California, those memories were quite literally taken almost 20 years ago when an iconic car handed down to him from his father was stolen.
Victor Munoz's late father bought a deep green 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, one of the coolest muscle cars of 1969, the day he got home from Vietnam. He gifted the car to his son when Victor turned 16, a far cry from the sedate sedans or reliable SUVs that many parents insist on. The Camaro was eventually stolen from a body shop in 2009. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that more than 85% of stolen vehicles are eventually recovered, but as the years passed, it seemed more and more unlikely that Munoz would ever see the Camaro again.
Fast forward to 2026, however, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department found the stolen vehicle. It was found in disastrous condition, in a homeowner's backyard about 30 miles from where it was originally snatched. The person who'd purchased the car had no idea it was stolen, and while Munoz may never know exactly where the Camaro has been since 2009, it's back in his possession and he's planning a major overhaul.
A prime target
The recovered Camaro is missing a passenger's side door, tires, bumpers, and even all of its windows. Despite the projected cost, Victor Munoz plans to restore the vehicle, telling CBS News that it feels like he now has a piece of his father again. He expects the repairs and addition of anti-theft devices to cost around $50,000, and has started a GoFundMe along with a local fundraiser through his barbershop.
Unfortunately, Munoz's story isn't unique. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than 650,000 cars were stolen in the U.S. in 2025. Classic cars are a target because they often lack the modern anti-theft systems that protect most modern vehicles, and they also boast valuable parts.
What can owners do to protect their classic vehicles? If the vehicle doesn't have the VIN number etched into the windshield, consider having an expert etch in the number, which will make your vehicle much easier to trace and may deter thieves. A sticker announcing a car alarm may help as well, but also consider actually installing an alarm system.
It may be tough to consider replacing original parts, but if the door locks are original, thieves may be able to gain access using old keys, so it might be worth it. You can also use an old-school steering wheel lock, which should definitely deter some thieves. Finally, modern cars have GPS, so it makes sense to add some kind of tracking to your vehicle. Even an Apple AirTag or other Bluetooth tracking device will suffice if you hide it well so it isn't discovered if your car is stolen.