Why Winter Diesel Is Adjusted Differently Than Winter Gasoline (And Why It Matters)

If you don't drive a diesel vehicle, you may not realize that diesel fuel isn't always the same formula all year round, depending on the location. In fact, winter diesel is only available during certain times of the year and it's adjusted differently than winter gasoline. The reason for that is because both fuel types actually have different cold-weather requirements.

Winter diesel is adjusted for cold weather primarily because it can develop flow problems as temperatures drop. This is due to compounds in diesel that can begin to crystallize at low temperatures, which can potentially restrict the system. To help address this problem, the EPA allows some refiners to produce No. 1 diesel as a cold weather alternative, with the option of using cold-flow improver additives as well. In contrast, gasoline is adjusted for the winter by raising its vapor pressure, which helps the fuel form a more combustible mixture when temperatures are low.

This difference matters because diesel and gasoline engines rely on two separate methods to ignite their fuel. Diesel engines use compression to generate the heat needed for ignition, while gasoline engines use a spark. This means that, on a basic level, both fuel types have different requirements when temperatures fall. So, if diesel is not adjusted, there is a chance the fuel may not flow, meaning the vehicle may not run smoothly, or even start up at all. If gasoline isn't adjusted, the vehicle may struggle to properly ignite the fuel.