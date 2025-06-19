Does Hot Weather Improve Fuel Economy?

As if we needed another reason to wish away the winter. It turns out hot weather can actually help us when it comes to getting the most out of our gas. The logic behind this is actually quite simple. First of all, engines perform best when at ideal operating temperature, usually between 195 and 220 degrees Fahrenheit. Naturally, a snow-covered car is going to take longer to warm up than one that has been basking in the summer sun all morning. While warming up, the engine will consume an air-fuel mixture that contains a higher ratio of fuel. Hot weather helps with fuel economy because this process takes less time, meaning less fuel will be burnt.

Secondly, warm air is thinner and lighter than cold air and therefore causes less aerodynamic drag. Automakers typically design cars to have minimal air resistance, incorporating features like small vents on the sides of the front bumper called air curtains. Cutting through the air cleanly enables the car to boast better fuel efficiency. With warmer air being easier for the car to move through, the engine doesn't have to work as hard to achieve a certain speed in comparison to driving through cold air.