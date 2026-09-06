VW Unveils Inflatable Concept Designed To Completely 'Rethink' Camper Vans

Traditionally, a camper van is a significant investment. Even the most budget-friendly examples cost tens of thousands of dollars, yet they're often not very versatile. If you love going on camping vacations but need a practical family hauler for the rest of the year, you may end up needing two vehicles. Volkswagen's latest concept, unveiled ahead of Caravan Salon 2026, turns that idea on its head. Instead of having a separate camper van and a family car, the new California Beach concept allows drivers to fulfill both roles with a single vehicle. Volkswagen and its partner Stuff Bubble have developed inflatable modular camping units that can be either inflated or collapsed in a few minutes, and they allow the family minivan to be converted into a vacation-ready camper.

The automaker has created both an inflatable kitchen and an inflatable bed, which it says it designed by taking inspiration from kitesurfing and paragliding equipment. The kitchen even includes a fully functional faucet and sink, and it can be attached to the van via the standard luggage shelf mounting system. Since it's modular, it can also be detached and used outside the van. The inflatable bed is equally innovative and can be configured as either a single bed or a double bed. According to Volkswagen, the California Beach can sleep up to four people, or it can be set up with separate bed and kitchen areas. As a bonus, the brand claims the bed is more comfy than a regular air bed too.