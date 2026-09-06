How To String Up A Makita Weed Eater Head The Right Way

Makita has a strong reputation for manufacturing high quality power tools, and that extends to its line of string trimmers/weed eaters. That said, even the best weed eater will require some maintenance, and one of the most common tasks is restringing the line on the trimmer's head.

To properly string up a Makita weed eater's head, you'll need to first identify if you have an auto-feed, manual-feed, bump-feed, or quick-loading trimmer head. The line size can differ between cordless and gas machines as well. The type of head will determine what gauge replacement line you need to buy; take a peek at the original spool, or consult the owner's manual, where it will be clearly listed alongside the rest of your trimmer's specs.

Before you get into the actual restringing, be sure to disconnect the battery, or for a gas-powered model, disconnect the spark-plug wire. Position the weed eater on a flat, stable surface, with the head pointed upwards for easy access. For a traditional spool, you'll find two release buttons you can push in to remove the cap.

It's a good idea to snap a quick photo on your phone at this point, just to capture how the old line routes through the spool and eyelets, in case you need a little extra guidance later. Though Makita only grabbed the seventh slot in our grass trimmer brand rankings, it's more because of the level of competition than the quality of their tools. Makita designs its tools to be very user-friendly, and that extends to replacing the trimmer line.