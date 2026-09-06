How Many Ford Bronco Heritage Limited Edition SUVs Were Made & What's One Worth Today?

The Ford Bronco is a veritable icon, but some Broncos are more desirable than others. Ford produced 1,966 two-door and 1,966 four-door Bronco Heritage Limited Edition vehicles across the 2023 and 2024 model years — the number a nod to the Bronco's first production year – alongside 1,966 Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Editions in 2023. That's a total of 5,898, which makes them fairly exclusive considering the Detroit-based automaker sold over 800,000 F-150s in 2025 alone. So how has that translated into resale value?

The Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition started at $44,655. The Heritage Limited Edition, meanwhile, started at $66,895 (both prices plus $1,595 destination fee). Since most dealerships likely didn't get many units, most buyers likely paid a premium on top of those prices. As of late August, 2026, Kelley Blue Book has a fair purchase price of $29,440 for the Sport Heritage Limited. That's roughly 41% depreciation in three years. For the two-door version of the Heritage Limited Edition, KBB suggests a price of $49,170, while the four-door version sits at $52,840, which works out to about 34% and 30% depreciation, respectively.

These are all prices for 2023 models, as that's the only model year the Sport was offered in. Despite their limited numbers, all Limited Edition iterations of the Bronco are depreciating, but the Sport is doing so faster, which isn't surprising as it's the least luxurious or customizable of the three.