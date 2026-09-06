This One-Of-A-Kind Chrysler Concept Has Sat On The Ocean Floor For 60 Years

July 25, 1956 was a sad one for fans of both concept cars and ocean-going luxury liners. This was the day the SS Andrea Doria collided with the SS Stockholm and sank a day later, taking its cargo of one very special Chrysler concept car with it. The Chrysler Norseman concept, shown above, was the result of 50,000 hours of work, including the 39 months it took to design and build. The Chrysler Norseman is one of the classic Chrysler concept cars that history forgot.

The Chrysler Norseman, a joint venture of Chrysler and Carrozzeria Ghia in Turin, Italy, displayed groundbreaking design features, including its pillarless roof construction that did away with the A-pillar and provided an unobstructed view through the car's windshield. It was claimed to handle eight times the car's weight in the event of a rollover. Other Norseman features were its all-aluminum major body panels for weight reduction, its sloping fastback roof, dominant tail fins for that jet-age look, hidden headlights, and concealed trunk and door openers. The glass rear window was retractible, moving up and into the roof for additional ventilation. It had a 129-inch wheelbase and measured 227 ½ inches long, 80 inches wide, and 57 inches high.

Inside, the Norseman promised the future, with four individual bucket seats finished in two shades of leather and pods holding the car's controls and instruments. An additional aerodynamic benefit came from a covering placed underneath the car's body. It definitely qualifies as one of the strangest cars ever built by Chrysler.