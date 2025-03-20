7 Classic Chrysler Concept Cars That History Forgot

Typically, auto manufacturers are known for their best and most popular vehicles. Ford, for instance, will be forever associated with the F-Series, Toyota for the enormously successful Corolla, and so on. Cars and other vehicles like these have a way of becoming the 'face' of the marque, the image that immediately comes to mind when the brand is mentioned. The thing is, though, that face could have been very different if slightly more outlandish models had taken off instead.

All enthusiasts have those concept models that they wish had made it to production, that they could have bought for themselves. The Lincoln Futura remaining an entirely unique concept model, for instance, was a sad loss to the world for all those who remember it. It did at least rise to fame as Adam West's Batmobile in the 1960s TV series, though. An even more unfortunate fate awaited those concept models that simply faded away, majestic and full of potential as they were.

Chrysler, in particular, has produced some fantastic concepts like the Chrysler Atlantic, a celebrated design from 1995 that ultimately proved too ambitious and flamboyantly fender-ific to be mass produced. At least it's widely remembered, though, which is more than can be said for some of Chrysler's other fascinating experimental concepts from yesteryear. While all of these concepts have their fans and generated (and continue to generate) some buzz, they deserve much more respect than they often get decades after their unveiling.

