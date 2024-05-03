How The Ford Falcon Played A Major Role In The Rise Of The Mustang

For most automobile enthusiasts, the Ford Mustang is essentially the pinnacle of automotive innovation, no matter what iconic make or model you're looking at. Even if you don't subscribe to that point of view, it's virtually impossible not to recognize the Mustangs from the 1960s as the golden child of the pony car era. The same argument could easily be made, however, for another Ford offering from the 1960s — though the Ford Falcon is arguably not held in quite the same esteem as its venerated counterpart.

As it stands, the Falcon debuted five years before the Mustang, hitting the market in 1959 as one of Ford's first "compact" vehicles. While the Falcon did so touting fuel economy over power, its sleek lines and weight soon found favor with the muscle car set, which began souping up models left and right. That fact was likely not lost on Ford bosses, who beefed up the build and the engine over ensuing years.

Despite the car's popularity, the Ford Falcon was almost immediately pushed by the wayside in 1964 when the first Mustangs began rolling off the production line. Boasting serious style and just enough oomph under the hood, the Mustang arguably eclipsed the Falcon in every way, perhaps most notably in sales numbers. But as beloved as the Mustang was and remains, Ford's celebrated pony car owes a massive debt to its predecessor. Some might even argue that the Mustang wouldn't exist without the Ford Falcon.