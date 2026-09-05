How Does Your Car Know When Someone Is In The Passenger Seat?

All modern cars are packed with a wide array of safety features, some of which are more well-known than others. Airbags are among the most well-known features, having been mandatory in all new passenger vehicles in the United States since 1998. The number of airbags fitted to a car and their exact configuration differ between makes and models, although the vast majority of new cars have six or more.

Deploying every single one of those airbags in a crash can increase the cost of repairing a car, and in some situations, it might even be dangerous. Children can be injured by the force of an airbag deploying if they're sitting in the front passenger seat, which is why current guidelines suggest that children under 12 years old should only ride in a car's rear seats with proper restraints.

To help reduce the risk of an airbag causing injury to a young person in the passenger seat, carmakers fit the seat with a weight sensor. If the weight sensor in your car reports a reading consistent with the weight of a child and a second sensor within the seatbelt detects that the belt has been fastened, the airbags will be automatically switched off. An indicator light will then appear to let you know that the passenger airbags are temporarily inactive. If the weight sensor detects a person sitting in the seat when the seatbelt isn't fastened, you'll be met with a seatbelt chime as a reminder to belt up.