Millions Of Comcast Routers Are Now Wi-Fi Powered Motion Detectors
Your home router is capable of a number of things, from setting parental controls to adding a network storage device, and Comcast just added another capability to its Wi-Fi routers. Comcast routers can now detect movement inside homes and send notifications to the owner's smartphone. The feature, which has to be manually enabled, works just like a standard motion sensor, and it doesn't record audio or capture photos and videos. The best part is that you don't need any additional hardware or equipment, as motion sensing works with a compatible Xfinity Gateway and other home devices.
The motion-sensing feature, called WiFi Motion, is a part of WiFi Shield and is available to all Xfinity customers who have a compatible Xfinity WiFi Gateway. This includes Technicolor TXB7, XB8, XB9, XB10, MXB1, and XER10, according to Xfinity's official website. You can enable Xfinity's Wi-Fi Motion through the Xfinity app. To do that, go to the "Home" tab, find the awareness card, and then tap on "Turn on WiFi Motion." During setup, you will be asked to choose suitable Wi-Fi-connected devices, where you can pick compatible ones or proceed with Xfinity's recommendations. After that, you will start receiving push notifications through the Xfinity app when the system detects motion.
Keep in mind that the Wi-Fi motion sensing technology itself isn't new, as companies like Philips, Linksys, and Wiz offered similar functionality in the past. But early versions of it were not as refined.
Motion detection relies on changes in Wi-Fi signals
Xfinity's WiFi Motion relies on changes in Wi-Fi signals to detect movement. That's why you're asked to connect up to five devices during the initial setup. The WiFi Motion feature then analyzes the disruptions in signal between the Xfinity Gateway and these connected devices to identify movement. The extent of signal disruption also plays a key role here, as it helps differentiate between larger and smaller movements, like those caused by a human and a pet.
Using these refinements, Xfinity allows you to reconfigure Motion Sensitivity and Pet Detection. For Motion Sensitivity, you can choose between Low, Medium, and High, with "Low" detecting only large movements and "High" capturing as much motion as possible, even the smaller ones. Likewise, you can exclude pet motion so that it doesn't trigger notifications. The new feature works on a similar idea: WiFi Motion identifies the extent of signal disruption, and anything too low caused by smaller objects like pets can be filtered out. You can also adjust push notifications by switching between built-in monitoring modes.
Keep in mind that the placement of Wi-Fi-connected devices in the setup, like smart TVs, Wi-Fi extenders, speakers, and thermostats, is just as important. WiFi Motion works best in areas with a strong signal, so you need these devices to be close enough to the Xfinity Gateway to receive stronger signals, yet strategically placed to cover as much space as possible. Xfinity's official post states that users are responsible for optimal device selection and placement.
New feature raises privacy concerns
Comcast is offering WiFi Motion for free to all customers with a compatible Xfinity Gateway router, but it may not be perfect for everyone. First, and more importantly, there are privacy trade-offs. Comcast says, "Like all technology providers, Comcast may be required to disclose information generated by WiFi Motion in response to a valid subpoena, court order, search warrant or other lawful legal process, as required by law."
So, if you're concerned about your home's WiFi Motion data being shared with outside parties, you should reconsider enabling it. The good news is the feature is disabled by default and Comcast itself doesn't monitor the generated data or notifications. As for the data, it's stored on Comcast's cloud for seven days.
Second, WiFi Motion is not a true home security system. It adds another layer of security, but WiFi Motion cannot replace home security devices or a dedicated system. Even though it can detect movement, you cannot find out what exactly happened or who the person was. If that's what you are looking for, Wi-Fi security cameras may be a better solution. However, for existing Xfinity users who don't mind the privacy trade-offs, WiFi Motion can be a valuable addition, especially when we consider the fact that it's completely free and the setup is fairly simple.