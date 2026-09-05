Millions Of Comcast Routers Are Now Wi-Fi Powered Motion Detectors

Your home router is capable of a number of things, from setting parental controls to adding a network storage device, and Comcast just added another capability to its Wi-Fi routers. Comcast routers can now detect movement inside homes and send notifications to the owner's smartphone. The feature, which has to be manually enabled, works just like a standard motion sensor, and it doesn't record audio or capture photos and videos. The best part is that you don't need any additional hardware or equipment, as motion sensing works with a compatible Xfinity Gateway and other home devices.

The motion-sensing feature, called WiFi Motion, is a part of WiFi Shield and is available to all Xfinity customers who have a compatible Xfinity WiFi Gateway. This includes Technicolor TXB7, XB8, XB9, XB10, MXB1, and XER10, according to Xfinity's official website. You can enable Xfinity's Wi-Fi Motion through the Xfinity app. To do that, go to the "Home" tab, find the awareness card, and then tap on "Turn on WiFi Motion." During setup, you will be asked to choose suitable Wi-Fi-connected devices, where you can pick compatible ones or proceed with Xfinity's recommendations. After that, you will start receiving push notifications through the Xfinity app when the system detects motion.

Keep in mind that the Wi-Fi motion sensing technology itself isn't new, as companies like Philips, Linksys, and Wiz offered similar functionality in the past. But early versions of it were not as refined.