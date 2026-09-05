The US Navy's Next-Gen Missile Can Strike Targets Over 280 Miles Away

The United States Navy utilizes a lot of different types of ordnance for combat operations, ranging from 20mm heavy armor-piercing projectiles for the Phalanx CIWS to the Trident II submarine-launched ballistic missile. Because the Navy has a large air force of its own, it also stocks plenty of air-to-air missiles (AAM), and there are tons of different types. On August 22, 2026, the Navy unveiled its newest AAM that's undergoing flight testing, the AIM-424 Long Range Air-to-Air Missile (LRAAM), also known as Malice.

The AIM-424 is being developed specifically for the F/A-18 Super Hornet, the F-35C Lightning II, and the F/A-XX program, which aims to replace the Super Hornet with a sixth-generation fighter. While details are limited as of writing, the AIM-424 is expected to outperform the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), which has a range of over 20 miles. The AIM-424 has a range of 288 miles, which is greater than the Navy's current long-range AAM, the AIM-174B Gunslinger (with an estimated range of over 186 miles). This makes the AIM-424 the current longest-range AAM in the U.S. arsenal.

The Navy began development of the AIM-424 to meet future requirements and a need for a longer-range AAM option to counter potential threats from China. The near-peer nation developed air-launched cruise and anti-ship ballistic missiles with ranges exceeding 1,151 miles. To counter such long-range weapon systems, the Navy plans to create as much of a standoff distance as possible between its aircraft carriers and beyond-the-horizon threats. The AIM-424 has been in development for over a decade, though it's unclear when it will be ready to go live.