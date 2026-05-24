What Is The US Military's Longest Range Air-To-Air Missile And How Far Can It Go?

Throughout most of the early to mid-20th century, air-to-air combat involved shooting bullets at a target to take them out of the fight. This practice continued through World War II, but the invention of reliable air-to-air rockets around that time allowed aircraft to remain further apart and strike targets before being seen. The United States' first air-to-air missile (AAM) was the Hughes AIM-4, which entered service in 1955, and the nation's technology has advanced significantly since then.

Each new generation of AAM improved on previous designs, with developments such as the now 70-year-old AIM-9 Sidewinder – one of the most-used AAMs in the world – allowing for greater range and lethality than older missiles. While the U.S. can't lay claim to having the most powerful AAM ever used in combat, a missile's range is also vitally important, and the U.S.' latest missile, the AIM-174B, outperforms anything else in the battlespace in that regard.

The AIM-174B Gunslinger, first photographed in September 2024, is a very long-range AAM developed by Raytheon for the U.S. Navy's F/A-18F Super Hornets. These new missiles have a range of over 200 miles, though it's believed they have an even greater range that the military has yet to confirm publicly.