What Cylinder Engine Is Best For City Driving?

People have all sorts of addictions — alcohol, gambling, and so on. Me, I'm addicted to driving. I have been since I first got my permit, to the point where I've built my entire life around cars and driving them. More to the point, I did two main jobs in university: working as a mechanic, and delivering stuff like food and car parts in the city. In fact, I worked in and around the New York/New Jersey megalopolis doing just that for about eight years, and throughout that time, I've driven a lot of different cars.

A three-cylinder Scion iQ, Smart Car, Toyota Yaris, V6 Chrysler Town and Country, straight six Jeep Cherokee, V8 Ford F-150, and so on — I've driven all of them in city traffic, doing commercial work for up to 12 hours a day to pay for school. And of all the cars I'd driven during my time with that job, my absolute best pick for city driving wasn't the V6, nor even an inline-four. It was the three cylinder.

Three-cylinder engines offer a huge number of advantages — and some cons, granted — over larger options in those conditions. To name a few: They're as powerful as needed, no more and no less; they're cheap and easy to maintain; they sip gas; and they allow the car itself to be smaller, all desirable traits in a city car.

For simplicity's sake, I'm keeping hybrids and EVs out of this discussion, focusing solely on combustion-powered cars and using my own experience of driving in New York traffic combined with empirical data and hard facts. Let's break down why three-cylinder engines are genuinely the ideal configuration for city work.