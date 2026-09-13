These Traffic Cones You See Every Day Have Some Oddly Specific Rules

Traffic cones are a ubiquitous part of every road construction project. It's estimated that, on average, driving on deteriorated and congested roads costs drivers more than $1,400 every year in vehicle maintenance costs and lost time. While some roadways are better than others, overall, the 2025 report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) on America's infrastructure earned a woeful D+, far from a passing grade.

According to ASCE, approximately 39% of the major roads in the U.S. are in poor or mediocre condition, which is an improvement over 2020, when it was 43%. Given that, it should come as no surprise that, as of November 2021, states have spent $198 billion on improving existing infrastructure and building new roads and bridges. What's more, through June of 2026, states have dedicated another $286.6 billion in additional funds to support almost 125,000 additional projects.

Believe it or not, these simple, brightly colored, lightweight, stackable traffic cones are subject to some seriously odd and very specific rules because, technically, they're considered traffic control devices. As such, everything from their height and weight to their color and spacing is regulated by federal and state standards as outlined in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). Published by the Federal Highway Administration under 23 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 655, Subpart F, the MUTCD helps minimize crashes and ensures legal protection on all streets and highways, as well as on pedestrian and bicycle lanes open to public travel.